Morgan Stanley Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:S traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 1,523,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,171.94. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

