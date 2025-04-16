Morgan Stanley Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $10.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 2,566,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,519. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.42, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

