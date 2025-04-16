Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,835,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,944,321.76. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,122. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

