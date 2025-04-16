Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
