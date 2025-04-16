Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 23.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

