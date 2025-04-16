Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 1,031,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,243. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 155.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

