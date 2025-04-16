Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NET. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.50 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

