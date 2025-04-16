Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 51.11% from the company's previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Elastic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.48.

Elastic Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 558,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

