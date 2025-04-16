Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

KMT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This represents a 14.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 107.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 699.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

