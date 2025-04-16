Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 111,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,299. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,503.00 and a beta of 1.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

