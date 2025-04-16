Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 358,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $54.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. The trade was a 16.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

