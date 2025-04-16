Morgan Stanley Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 1,368,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.