Morgan Stanley Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.37.

DDOG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.40, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,289,676.49. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Datadog by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

