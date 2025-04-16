Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $430.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

