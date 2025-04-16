Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

