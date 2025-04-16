Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.
Movado Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Movado Group
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Movado Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.