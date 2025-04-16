Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Movado Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOV. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

