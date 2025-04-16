MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

