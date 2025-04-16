MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,512 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 409,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,050,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

