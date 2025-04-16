MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,513 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

