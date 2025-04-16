MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,617,000 after acquiring an additional 301,074 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

