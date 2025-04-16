MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

