MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.30. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

