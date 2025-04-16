MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $709,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.91 and a 200-day moving average of $257.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $305.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

