MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,956,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

