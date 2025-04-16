MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,946,000.

SPLG opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

