M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

