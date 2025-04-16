MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
