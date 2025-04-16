Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 213.3% in March

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 502.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 4,452,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6,827.46. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4,710,000.00.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $43,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,224. This represents a 460.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667 shares of company stock worth $143,911. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.