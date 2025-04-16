Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Natera Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

