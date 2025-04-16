National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:AP FY2026 Earnings

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
