National Bank Financial Predicts Pet Valu FY2025 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at C$25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$22.53 and a 52-week high of C$32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.54.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.