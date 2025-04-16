National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:CCA FY2025 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $8.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$65.22 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.82 and a 1 year high of C$75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

