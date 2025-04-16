National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NA shares. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$127.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lynn Loewen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,930.00. Also, Director Robert Paré bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00. Insiders acquired 13,673 shares of company stock worth $1,629,603 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$114.53 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$105.43 and a 52-week high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.51.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

