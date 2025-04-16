Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 7,714 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $35.89.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYAX. William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
