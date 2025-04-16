Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEOGet Free Report) traded up 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

