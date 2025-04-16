NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.35. 8,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.34.
About NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.
