Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Hold

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after buying an additional 100,767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 23,819.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 417,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 415,884 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Nestlé by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.