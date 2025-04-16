Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Nevro has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 306,943 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

