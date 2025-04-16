New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1822972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Citigroup reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 4,509,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after buying an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after buying an additional 1,564,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.