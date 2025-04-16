NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 51,856 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

