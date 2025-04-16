NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $144,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPLG stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

