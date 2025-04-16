NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $262.17 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $262,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.08 and a 200-day moving average of $536.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

