NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $31,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

CGUS stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

