NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $47.25 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $47,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $593,242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 398,469 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

