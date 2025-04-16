NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,397 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,145,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after buying an additional 210,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.