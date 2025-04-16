NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 49,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,447 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.