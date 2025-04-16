News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in News by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. News Co. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.26.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

