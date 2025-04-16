News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of News worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $14,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in News by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of News stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

