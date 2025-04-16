NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,279,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after buying an additional 1,148,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $130,683,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

