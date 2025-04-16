NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.24% of Matador Resources worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 50,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

