NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $29.30 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $29,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $250,571,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $468.56 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.33 and a 200 day moving average of $445.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

